Real health threat causing obesity, diabetes, heart diseases and osteoporosis

Islamabad:During the extreme hot weather conditions like the one persisting in the country, majority of our population take huge quantity of sugary drinks without knowing that the consumption of sugar sweetened beverages, hot and cold drinks, butter milk and even fruit juices having sugar is a major cause of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and osteoporosis (softening of bones).

Health experts say that there is strong evidence that sugary drinks contribute greatly to the rapid growth of diabetes and obesity and the women who have one or more servings of a sugary drink per day have nearly double the risk of developing diabetes than the women who rarely have sugary drinks. Every year in summer, there is a great increase in the consumption of sugary drinks including soft drinks, juices, sherbets, fruit drinks, heavily sweetened soda water, butter milk and sugarcane juices. According to health experts, it is time to make public aware of the health hazards, the sugary drinks cause.

Experts say that even fruit juice sweetened with sugar does not offer a better option though it has more nutrients but contains as much sugar and calories as soda water. Sugar is generally termed as ‘White Poison’ mainly because of the diseases associated with its intake. Researchers have found a link between consumption of sugary drinks and heart disease. In addition to weight gain, the average effects of sugar sweetened beverages on blood sugar, high cholesterol fractions, and inflammatory factors throughout the body are likely to contribute to the increase in heart disease.

Studies reveal that caffeine in soft drinks may cause an increase in the heart beat, cardiac arrhythmias, weak memory, and hypertension and stomach ulcer. Diet drinks contain artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose which can cause migraine, depression, and bladder cancer. Experts say that better choices of beverage can help fight and prevent obesity, diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis and water, of course, is the best beverage option. It delivers everything the body needs with zero calories. One should drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of safe water per day. Boiled water is better. In addition to simple water, one can take water with lemon and butter milk without sugar.