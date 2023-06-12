Car stolen from Dhoke Chaudhrian

Rawalpindi: A car belonging to 'The News' staffer was stolen on Sunday morning from Farooq Nagar Dhoke Chaudhrian an area falling in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.
Arshad Nadeem Gondal had parked his Grey Mehran bearing registration Number SW-675 outside his home on Saturday night. The next morning, he found it missing. Police was immediately informed about the incident on Helpline 15. The FIR of the stolen car has been lodged with the Race Course Police Station. Although the case has been registered police have not yet found any clue of the stolen vehicle.
Islamabad:In a bid to foster healthy activities among Islamabad capital police officers and officials, the Islamabad...
Islamabad:Speakers urge government bodies to immediately take strict measures and engage citizens for improving...
Islamabad:The emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences would be expanded this year with...
Islamabad:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations has expressed deep concern and...
Islamabad:The German Embassy hosted its annual alumni gathering, bringing together a diverse group of scholars and...
Rawalpindi:The month of May turned out to be quite deadly for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited as seven...