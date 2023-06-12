Car stolen from Dhoke Chaudhrian

Rawalpindi: A car belonging to 'The News' staffer was stolen on Sunday morning from Farooq Nagar Dhoke Chaudhrian an area falling in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.

Arshad Nadeem Gondal had parked his Grey Mehran bearing registration Number SW-675 outside his home on Saturday night. The next morning, he found it missing. Police was immediately informed about the incident on Helpline 15. The FIR of the stolen car has been lodged with the Race Course Police Station. Although the case has been registered police have not yet found any clue of the stolen vehicle.