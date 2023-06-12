Price control mechanism fails to check inflation

Rawalpindi:Although the federal government has reduced prices of petrol by Rs18 per litre in a month profiteers and hoarders and transporters have not cut down the prices even by a single penny on all food items while transporters (local and long routes) are charging big amounts of fares, thanks to local administration, Rawalpindi bosses are doing only paper work rather screw looters.

The Punjab government has also reduced prices of atta by Rs200 to Rs350 on a 15-kilogram bag but naanbais are still selling a roti at Rs20 and naan at Rs25 to Rs30. The chicken meat has crossed Rs700 and 1 kilogram of chicken meat at Rs730 even in weekly bazaars on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed has fixed the prices of necessary food items and issued an official notification.

There is a big price difference between government and open market rates but the local administration has once again completed the paperwork by issuing an official price list according to Notification No IPWM/RWP/G-42/183 in which there is a big price difference of Rs10 to Rs500 in the official price list and open market prices.

Unfortunately, the price control mechanism has completely flopped here in Rawalpindi for a long time because bosses were relying only on paperwork rather than to control price hikes practically, people belonging to different walks of life told ‘The News’ here on Sunday.

According to the official price list, the roti has to be sold at Rs15 and the naan at Rs20 whereas, in reality, the naan bais are selling a roti at Rs20 and naan at Rs25 to Rs30 for some months. The local administration has also increased the rate of mutton by Rs200 per kilogram from Rs1300 to Rs1500 and the beef rate also increased by Rs150 per kilogram from Rs600 to Rs750, whereas one kilogram of mutton is being sold at Rs2000 while beef at Rs900 to Rs1100.

Similarly, the local administration has also fixed the rate of white chickpeas at Rs350 but it is being sold at Rs430 per kilogram in open market shops. The local administration has fixed the rate of basmati rice at Rs340 while it is being sold between R430 to450 per kilogram, ‘daal channa’ at Rs230 but it is being sold at Rs280, ‘daal moong’ at Rs245 but it is being sold at Rs290 per kilogram, ‘daal masoor’ at Rs265 but it is being sold at Rs310. The price of ‘daal mash’ has been fixed at Rs452 but it is being sold at Rs500, the price of the basin has been fixed at Rs225 but it is being sold at Rs280.

The local administration has also increased the prices of milk by Rs10 again from Rs160 to Rs170 but it is sold at Rs180 to Rs200. 1-kilogram yogurt is selling at Rs220 to Rs250 against official list of Rs180. The local administration played a masterstroke in fixing the rates of atta, ghee/cooking oil, chicken rice, fruit, and cold drinks prices, vegetable and fruit prices and said that people will pay prices as printed on the pouch as per printed prices, as a notification by the provincial government on daily basis by market committee. 1-kilogram sugar was selling at Rs130 and 1-kilogram red chili was selling at Rs800. The 900-gram tea pack was selling at Rs1750 to Rs2000 in open market shops.

The local administration after issuing the official price list warned profiteers and hoarders to obey this price list at any cost otherwise strict action would be taken against them. But, profiteers and hoarders right away rejected the official price list of the district administration and continue looting the public as per routine. The district administration has increased the prices of all necessary items but profiteers and hoarders are not obeying the official price list of the Deputy Commissioner and selling all necessary items at skyrocketing prices in retail shops.

The retail shopkeepers said that the local administration issued an official price list without any sense only to show their performance in papers. It seems that the local administration, Rawalpindi is completely unaware of the prices of daily consumable items like sugar, meat, pulses, chicken, rice, milk, atta, and roti sold in the open market.

The citizens belonging to different walks of life strongly protested against local management for not fixing the prices of ghee/cooking oil, red chili, washing powder, tea pack, chicken, and several other items. The local administration does not fix the prices of red chili, chicken, ghee/cooking oil, and several other items and is directed to buy all these items as per printed prices. There is no control over vegetable prices here in all sabzi mandis. The figures show the non-serious attitude of the district administration as its officials are only doing paperwork and dealing with pubic-related issues casually. On paper, the local management is showing that all kitchen items are available at low prices but the story is quite different in the open market.

The locals have appealed to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi to look at the performance of Price Control Magistrates who do not visit the markets regularly. People have appealed to higher authorities to bind local administration officials to check the prices on a regular basis because profiteers and hoarders are selling all items at their whims and wish. Muhammad Mukhtar, Haji Muhammad Shabbir, Salma Kausar, Wajid Ali Sheikh, Mujeeb Ahmed, and several others said that public was facing mini-budget every day. The public was expecting a cut down in GST from 18 per cent to 10 per cent but in vain. How inflation ratio can be reduced when the public was buying one litre petrol at Rs262, Dollar at Rs300, paying 18 per cent GST, paying high cost utility bills, people strongly bemoaned.