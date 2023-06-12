Sign Language takes centre stage at Linguistics, Literature moot

Lahore:The Faculty of Languages and Literature at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) organized its 1st National Conference on Linguistics and Literature. This remarkable event exceeded all expectations, leaving a profound and lasting impression on all participants.

The conference showcased a diverse range of activities, including exceptional keynote speeches, insightful parallel sessions, enriching workshops, thought-provoking poster presentations, and a memorable cultural night. However, what truly set this conference apart was its commitment to inclusivity.

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) has become the pioneer university to incorporate sign language interpretation into its prestigious national conference on linguistics and literature. This historic experiment, spearheaded by Dr. Irfan Abbas from the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FOLL), received immense praise and appreciation from participants and dignitaries alike.

Under the dynamic leadership of Head of English Department Dr. Baber Sultan Ali Khan and Dean of Faculty of Languages and Literature Dr. Fehmedia Sultana, UCP took a significant step towards inclusivity by providing sign language interpretation services at the conference.

Deaf Reach, an organization dedicated to empowering deaf individuals, provided two experienced interpreters for the event. The first interpreter, Obaid Wairs, delivered sign language interpretation during the opening session on the first day, setting a positive tone for the conference. The second interpreter, Ms. Saba Ahsan, showcased her skills during a panel discussion held on the second day, which included renowned personalities such as Aaron Wasen, PSL Development Director at FESF, along with an enthusiastic audience that included Daniel M Lanthier and Chelsea Bartosik.

Inside the auditorium, deaf students were also present with their deaf teachers, while many others joined the conference remotely, making it an all-encompassing experience. The introduction of sign language interpretation received widespread appreciation from all participants, both within Pakistan and abroad.

The American Consul General, William Makaneole, who served as the chief guest, expressed his admiration for the initiative. He commended UCP for being the first event he had attended in Pakistan that included sign language interpretation. Makaneole applauded the inclusivity and support shown towards the deaf community, expressing his satisfaction by clapping and acknowledging the efforts made.

Encouraged by the acclaim and recognition received, the Faculty of Languages and Literature at UCP has demonstrated its determination to continue taking further steps in the future. These forthcoming endeavors aim not only to enhance students’ linguistic competence but also to increase their cultural understanding and ability to interact effectively with the deaf community.