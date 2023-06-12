Increasing trend in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential seasonal vegetables and fruits is recorded this week again while open violation of official rate lists continued across the City.

The district administration has failed to implement the official rates of commodities including meat, milk, pluses and other perishable items. Consumers are at the mercy of sellers who overcharge them for edibles.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs406-422 per kg, sold at Rs470-500 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs633 per kg, and sold Rs680-1200 per kg. The price of potato sugar free A-grade was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade declined by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs52-57 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs32-35 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, B-grade at Rs25-27 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs20-22 per kg, B&C sold at Rs35-40 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic harnai fixed at Rs275-285 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs715-735 per kg sold Rs1000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, cucumber local gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Biter gourd was increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price Spinach farm unchanged at Rs40-42 sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 76-80 per kg sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Zucchini local unchanged at Rs115-150 kg, sold at Rs180-220 per kg.

The price of lemon local was further reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs175-185 per kg, sold at Rs240-260 per kg.

Lufa price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg,

Ladyfinger price was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

Qulfa was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs5 per lg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle.

Pea price was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs320-360 per kg.

Mangoes unripe was unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Beans were fixed at Rs135-145 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

Arum was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg.

Turnip was fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs85-335 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs200-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs325-340 per dozen, sold at Rs400-450 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs200-210 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs250 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen.

Dates Irani further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs475-495 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 1200 per kg.

Papaya was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs32-34 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs120-180 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg.

Phalsa was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs100-260 per kg, sold at Rs180-400 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs170-260 per kg, sold at Rs250-400 per kg. Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs125-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, apricot white was fixed at Rs135-220 per kg, sold at 350-400 per kg.