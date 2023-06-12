Model bazaars inspected

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Model Bazaar Shahid Qadir Sunday visited to Model Bazaars on a motorcycle and reviewed price lists. He inspected Model Bazaars Sher Shah, Mian Plaza, Thokar Niaz Baig and Wahdat Colony. He assured the visitors that necessary arrangements would be ensured in these bazaars. Shahid Qadir along with the management of Wahdat Colony Model Bazar expressed his determination to complete cleaning campaign and remove encroachments. Daily use perishables are being sold at lower rate than the official rates in the bazaars, he added.