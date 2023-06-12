Family planning awareness campaign starts

LAHORE:A new awareness campaign has been launched by the Department of Welfare, Punjab on the theme "Think! Now, then when?".

Under the leadership of Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ijaz and Director General Population Welfare Department Saman Roy, several successful publicity campaigns have been launched using all the means of mass media so far.

In this regard, Secretary Population Salman Ejaz said that whether it is a son or a daughter, both are the gift of Allah, the main thing is the education and training of the children, on which everyone has an equal right.

We should also raise the daughter with trust and love. Special attention should also be given to the children and their education, he said. Talking about the newspaper awareness campaign, DG Population Saman Roy said that the aim of this campaign is to encourage parents to be aware and think that the best upbringing and education of every child is their primary responsibility, it is necessary for parents.

It is that they should plan their family according to their resources so as to provide clothing, food, shelter, education and other facilities to every child without discrimination. Similarly, the primary responsibility of educating children is on parents who can better understand the older children of the house, she said.