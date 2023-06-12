Sarwar slams politicians for neglecting youth

LAHORE:Former governor Chaudhry Sarwar, the chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, while reacting to the formation of new political party, stated that, based on my knowledge, the new party was formed on the directions from London.

Sarwar said this while addressing Youth Council organised by Pakistan Muslim League in provincial capital in which workers from different cities of the province participated. He expressed concern over the prevailing trend of politicians exploiting politics for personal gains, resulting in a lack of access to quality education and healthcare for the people. While the rulers continue to enjoy luxuries, he emphasised that no nation can progress solely by relying on loans.

The PMLQ chief organiser, addressing a gathering of large number of workers from various regions of the province, expressed his party's emphasis on prioritising the youth. He congratulated Kamran Saeed Usmani, the President of the Youth Wing, and highlighted the significant interest shown by the youth attending the conference, indicating that they have not been discouraged by any obstacles.

Sarwar emphasised that the youth of Pakistan hold paramount importance for him, and their abilities should be the basis for evaluation and judgment In his statement, he criticized politicians for neglecting their workers once they come into power. He highlighted his own track record as evidence, stating that he has consistently stood by the people during difficult times and has remained attentive to the needs of his workers even when reaching the pinnacle of success.

He expressed concern over politicians using politics as a means of personal enrichment, while the public struggles to provide essential education and healthcare services to their children. He vowed to present a comprehensive development program to the nation before the elections. He lamented the loss of meritocracy in our society, emphasising that he has never appointed a vice chancellor without considering merit while serving as governor.

When asked about the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Ch Sarwar acknowledged that Pakistan is a democratic country where individuals have the right to establish new political parties. He emphasised the importance of respecting this democratic process and allowing for the formation of various political entities.

During his address to the Youth Council, Secretary General of PMLQ Chaudhry Shafay Hussain highlighted the party’s commitment to practicing politics based on tolerance. He emphasised that neither Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain nor his children, including Chaudhry Sarwar, have been accused of corruption. He advised the youth to refrain from engaging in social media propaganda for any political party. He emphasised the importance of focusing on technical education and the need for practical work in this field.

The PMLQ secretary general emphasised the need to foster the development of the IT industry in Pakistan and promote advancements in artificial intelligence.

He assured the youth that if entrusted with the opportunity, the party would prioritise policies that cater to the needs of the youth and the IT sector. Once again, he condemned the tragic events of May 9 and expressed his belief that the youth were misguided during that time.

Shafay emphasised the importance of acknowledging the vital role played by the Pakistan Army, expressing pride in their contributions, and cautioning against believing anti-army propaganda circulated on social media. He emphasised the importance of the youth of Pakistan being aware of the truth and falsehood.