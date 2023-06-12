India wrestling chief holds political rally, silent on sexual misconduct probe

COLONELGUNJ, India: The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, under police investigation for suspected sexual misconduct after accusations by female athletes, held a political rally on Sunday in his first public appearance since the probe was launched in April.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also a federal lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, is the subject of a criminal case filed by seven female wrestlers who accused him of groping young athletes at training camps and tournaments.

Singh has denied all the allegations. Delhi police are investigating and will submit their findings before a trial court on Thursday. “I will not comment on the allegations. I am waiting for the court order on this case,” Singh told reporters at the Sunday gathering near his political constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Clad in a saffron robe and turban typically worn by Hindu monks, Singh told a crowd of supporters in scorching heat that he would continue to implement policies introduced by Modi and was committed to serving the people. Attendees shouted “long live our lawmaker” and “we stand with you” as they gathered for the rally.