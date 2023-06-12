Child, 11, dies after Turkish airlines flight makes emergency landing in Budapest

BUDAPEST: An 11-year-old child died after losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight en route to New York from Istanbul, with medical services unable to resuscitate the child after the plane made an emergency landing in Budapest, news agency MTI reported. MTI said the Airport Medical Service was scrambled to the scene after flight TK003 landed in Budapest on Sunday, but the child could not be saved despite prompt medical attention.
