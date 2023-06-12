‘I have committed no offence’: Scottish ex-leader Sturgeon

GLASGOW: Scotland´s former leader Nicola Sturgeon insisted on Sunday she had done nothing wrong after police questioned her as part of an investigation into the finances of the country´s ruling party.

“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing,” she wrote in a statement issued after police released her following her arrest earlier on Sunday.

“I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country,” she added, referring to Scotland´s dominant political force, the Scottish National Party (SNP). Given the ongoing investigation, there was a limit to what she could say, she added.

But she insisted: “Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.” A statement earlier on Sunday from Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge.”

Detectives quizzed the former leader for around seven hours. Her arrest is the third in the probe that has sent shockwaves through Scotland´s politics, long dominated by the SNP. Sturgeon´s husband Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested in April as part of the probe. Party treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested the same month. The brewing scandal has plunged the SNP into deep crisis and damaged its dream for an independent Scotland. Sturgeon stepped down as Scotland´s first minister in February, saying that she lacked the “energy” to carry on.