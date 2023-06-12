Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan

BEIJING: Honduras officially opened an embassy in China on Sunday, months after the Central American country switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island one day. It does not allow countries to recognise both Beijing and Taipei and has in recent years lured away many of Taiwan´s allies using economic incentives.
“The relations between Honduras and China will open new opportunities and capabilities to strengthen the cooperation between both countries,” Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Chinese state media after a ceremony unveiling a plaque for the new embassy.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday for a five-day visit to cement the relationship and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Castro is expected to sign a host of agreements during her visit.
ANNECY, France: Hundreds of residents of the French town of Annecy gathered on Sunday to honour the people who rushed...
KHARTOUM: Shelling and gunfire resumed on Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, after the end of a 24-hour...
COLONELGUNJ, India: The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, under police investigation for suspected sexual...
TUNIS: The European Union on Sunday offered Tunisia more than one billion euros in aid to boost its crisis-hit economy...
BEIJING: Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on...
NAIROBI: The Ethiopian government on Sunday criticised a move by two major aid organisations to halt the sending of...