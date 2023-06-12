Two Yemeni soldiers killed in al-Qaeda attack

DUBAI: Suspected al-Qaeda militants on Sunday killed two Yemeni soldiers during an attack in the south of the country, officials said. The dawn attack targeted a military checkpoint in the oil-producing province of Shabwa, a Yemeni government security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“Two jihadist fighters were also injured but they managed to escape,” another Yemeni official said. Yemen erupted into conflict in 2014 when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, before a Saudi-led military coalition intervened the following year on the side of the country´s internationally recognised government.
ANNECY, France: Hundreds of residents of the French town of Annecy gathered on Sunday to honour the people who rushed...
KHARTOUM: Shelling and gunfire resumed on Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, after the end of a 24-hour...
COLONELGUNJ, India: The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, under police investigation for suspected sexual...
TUNIS: The European Union on Sunday offered Tunisia more than one billion euros in aid to boost its crisis-hit economy...
BEIJING: Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on...
NAIROBI: The Ethiopian government on Sunday criticised a move by two major aid organisations to halt the sending of...