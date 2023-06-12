Two Yemeni soldiers killed in al-Qaeda attack

DUBAI: Suspected al-Qaeda militants on Sunday killed two Yemeni soldiers during an attack in the south of the country, officials said. The dawn attack targeted a military checkpoint in the oil-producing province of Shabwa, a Yemeni government security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Two jihadist fighters were also injured but they managed to escape,” another Yemeni official said. Yemen erupted into conflict in 2014 when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, before a Saudi-led military coalition intervened the following year on the side of the country´s internationally recognised government.