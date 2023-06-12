Three British tourists missing after boat fire in Egypt’s Red Sea

CAIRO: Three British tourists were missing on Sunday after a motor yacht caught fire in Egypt´s Red Sea, authorities said.
The Red Sea governorate said in a statement that “15 English passengers, 10 members of the crew, and two tour guides” had been rescued, and that the search for the three missing was ongoing. Video circulating on media and online showed a white motor yacht named “Hurricane” with flames erupting from it.
