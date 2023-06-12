Ukraine says two villages retaken in fresh offensive

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had retaken two villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was underway, but refused to provide any details.

“Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again,” said the state border guard service, releasing a video of Ukrainian troops announcing the takeover. They also shouted Kyiv´s traditional battle cries such as “Glory to Ukraine!” and a slogan deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine´s ground forces said that soldiers of the 68th separate ranger brigade had liberated the nearby village of Blagodatne. The ground forces released a video showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag over a destroyed building.

Military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said in televised remarks that the retaken village was located on the border of the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia where Moscow has reported heavy Ukrainian assaults over the past week.

He said Ukraine´s forces captured several Russian and pro-Russian troops. Big Ukrainian military successes in the Zaporizhzhia region could potentially enable its forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine. This would be a major reversal for Moscow.

Ukraine has largely been silent on the offensive, but Putin on Friday said Kyiv´s fightback had already begun but was already failing.

Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said on Saturday that Kyiv´s forces had conducted counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas.Meanwhi.e, Three people were killed and another ten injured as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians after a devastating flood in southern Ukraine, regional authorities said. Civilians were being evacuated from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River in the southern region of Kherson, authorities said.

“Three civilians were killed, another ten were injured, including two law enforcement officers,” said the governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin.

He said that a 74-year-old man covered a woman with his body when Russian troops opened fire. “The Russians shot him in the back. He died of his wounds,” Prokudin said in a post on social media.

The Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the Kherson region was destroyed on Tuesday, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of humanitarian as well as environmental disasters.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Moscow says Kyiv fired upon it. While Ukrainian authorities quickly launched a rescue operation, many living on Russian-controlled territory say they have been left to their own devices.