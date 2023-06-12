PCB trying to arrange home series before WC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has floated a plan before four cricket boards to play bilateral ODIs or a three-nation series before the World Cup.

According to sources, PCB has started contacting Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa, inviting them to come to Pakistan in August and play bilateral or a tri-nation series.

Sources said that the e-mail sent from the PCB to all four boards stated that the series would be an opportunity for the visiting teams to acclimatise with subcontinent's conditions before the World Cup.

The PCB wants its players to get three or five ODIs before the World Cup. Bradburn sets sights on World Cup, WTC final Meanwhile, Pakistan's head coach Grant Bradburn has said his goal is to guide the team to become the top-ranked side in all formats, win the World Cup this year, and compete in the next World Test Championship (WTC) final.

During a media interaction at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he emphasised the need for improvement in every department and stressed the importance of playing more matches to achieve the targets. He acknowledged that the task of arranging more matches lies with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and he expressed confidence in its efforts to make it happen.

The ongoing specialised camp at the NCA was also a topic of discussion. He described it as a great opportunity for the players to enhance their skills. The camp focuses on spinners, and Bradburn highlighted the importance of nurturing talented spinners and providing batsmen with the chance to face them.

In response to a question about Abid Ali's participation in the camp, Bradburn praised him as a good cricketer with a decent Test average. He said that Abid looked fit and expressed confidence in his potential comeback.

When asked about leg-spinner Yasir Shah, Bradburn said that Yasir is still part of their plans and can make a comeback. Younis wants PCB, BCCI to talk

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has weighed in on the ongoing deadlock surrounding the venue of the Asia Cup 2023, emphasising the need for dialogue to resolve the issue.

Speaking at an MoU signing ceremony here, Younis highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-India cricket rivalry and advised officials from both countries to engage in meaningful discussions.

Younis said Pakistan-India matches are not only highly anticipated but also beneficial for cricket as a whole. He said that the entertainment value of cricket is greatly enhanced when these two teams face each other, and it is in everyone's best interest to ensure such matches take place. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan. However, due to political reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.