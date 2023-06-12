Inam goes down in Singapore Beach Wrestling quarterfinal

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Sunday failed to achieve his goal of making it to the final as he went down to world champion Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan in the quarter-finals of the 90 kilogramme of the Singapore Beach Wrestling World Series.

Ibrahim downed Inam 3-0 in a clash which Inam claims he lost in the final ten seconds. “It was a good experience but I think a gold medal slipped off my hands. In the last ten seconds I was unlucky to get the point,” Inam told 'The News' from Singapore.

“But I learnt a lot from this event. There were a few changes in the rules and I got to know them and inshaAllah in the World Beach Games every effort will be made to produce the desired results,” said Inam, who has to his credit a handful of world beach titles.

Inam, who was representing Pakistan all alone in the event, on Saturday had a fine day when he won his initial first three fights with an enviable ease to blast his way into the quarter-finals.

He began his World Series journey with a 3-1 win over China’s Chaoqiang Yang in the knock-out stage. He then downed Jonas Van Caeneghem of Belgium to set a pre-quarter-final clash with Mihai Nocolae Palaghia of Romania whom Inam defeated 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The event was important for Inam who is set to feature in the World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, in August, on an invitation place for which a request has been filed by the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) through the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Inam will defend his title in the World Beach Games as he won gold in the inaugural edition held in Doha in 2019. Inam had every ability to qualify directly for the World Beach Games but he missed a few events last year due to his preparations for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.