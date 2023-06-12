CITY PULSE

Jharokey

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khusro Subzwari, Ghulam Mustafa, Ajab Khan, Sadaf Farasat, Aftab Ahmed and Rustam Khan. Titled ‘Jharokey’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Corporeal to Ethereal

The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring the three-decade journey of Abdul Jabbar Gull in paintings and drawings. Titled ‘Corporeal to Ethereal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.