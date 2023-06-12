Ad hocism ruining educational boards in Sindh

During its five-year tenure, the Sindh government ran the education boards of the province completely on an ad hoc basis but in the last three months, the situation has worsened as firstly a college inspector of Grade 19, Rafiq Ahmad Palh, was appointed as the chairman of the Sukkur board and then he was also given an additional charge of the chairman of the Hyderabad board.

Palh is set to retire today (June 12). Similarly, after Mirpurkhas Board Chairman Barkat Hydari resigned, Larkana Board Chairman Prof Naseem Memon was given the additional charge of the Mirpurkhas board.

Of the eight boards of Sindh, only three boards have a permanent chairman. The term of the chairman of the matriculation and intermediate boards of Karachi will be complete after six months.

The term of Sindh Technical Board Chairman Dr Masroor Shaikh had completed two years ago. Now, he has also retired. Dr Farooq Hasan, the chairman of the Nawabshah board, is the vice chancellor of the Sakrand University who is additionally taking care of the board.

In all the eight educational boards of Sindh, the posts of the controller of examinations, secretaries and audit officers are vacant. Two-and-a-half years ago when the chief minister was the controlling authority regarding the boards, a search committee headed by Dr Qadeer Rajput had selected the chairman for five education boards and secretaries for three boards. However, before they could be appointed, provincial minister Ismail Rahu was appointed as the controlling authority of the education boards, after which the candidates finalised by the search committee were not appointed.

Due to ad hocism at the educational boards, the standards of education seem to be falling which is evident from 20 thousand A-1 and A grade students failing the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test. The Mirpurkhas board could not conduct the supplementary matric and Inter examinations and wasted a precious year of as many as 30,000

students.

When The News contacted Rahu regarding ad hocism in the boards and the resultant issues, he replied: “Let me get the facts of non-conducting supplementary examinations by the Mirpurkhas Board, and I will update you.” He, however, refrained from commenting on other matters.