Inquiry body finds no truth in allegations against two education officers

A departmental probe committee of the Sindh college education department has exonerated two officers of allegations levelled against them in two complaints, and termed the complaints baseless and blackmailing tactics to dent the reputation of the department.

The three-member committee was earlier formed by College Education Secretary Ahmed Bux Narejo to investigate allegations against two officers Dr Qasim Rajpar and Rashid Khoso and submit a report.

The committee was headed by DJ Sindh Government Science College Principal Prof Rashid Ahmed Mahar and its other members were Government Commerce and Economic College Karachi Principal Prof Syed Sarwar Ali Shah and Nabi Bagh ZM Government College Karachi Principal Prof Abdul Qadir.

According to the inquiry report, a copy of which is available with The News, two complaints against the two officers with the same content and allegations but with different fake names and CNICs had been mailed to the high-ups of the department without any concrete evidence.

The applications were sent from different cities and lacked substantial evidence to support the allegations made against the officers in question.

The report reads that the committee thoroughly reviewed the official record, documents, and correspondence related to the officers and found no evidence of misconduct or wrongdoing. The probe body concluded that the allegations were baseless and fabricated with ulterior motives.

The committee recommended taking appropriate measures to protect the reputation of meritorious officers and make efforts to identify the individuals responsible for spreading false allegations.