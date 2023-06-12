People’s School Sujawal celebrates annual awards

SUJAWAL: - People’s School Sujawal , renowned as the premier educational institution supported by the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) and managed by Team Take One, recently hosted its annual awards and graduation ceremony.

The event, graced by the presence of Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi, Managing Director of SEF, aimed to honor student achievements and recognize the efforts of Team Take One in providing high-quality education.

Joining Mr. Kazi as esteemed guests were Mr. Nawab Zafar, Deputy Director of Hyderabad Region, Ms. Naheed Abbasi, Deputy Director of Special Initiatives, and Mr. Nisar Banbhan, Deputy Director of Advocacy and Communication, and Mr. Gaffar Khan, Program Head of Hyderabad Region. and Mr. Younis Rustamani, district head. The ceremony underscored the significance of community involvement in ensuring accessible and excellent education for students at their doorstep.