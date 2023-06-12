Police accused of aiding alleged blackmailer against exporter

An alleged blackmailer who had defaulted on paying for a machinery order filed a case on Saturday against the exporter with whom he had placed his order, resulting in a surprising turn of events.

Adding to the complexity of the incident, instead of coming to the exporter’s aid, police allegedly attempted to pressure him into settling the matter. However, the Karachi police chief took notice of the incident and formed an investigation committee headed by the District South police chief.

The heavy machinery exporter had approached the city police chief with a complaint that a man named Javed had placed an order with his company worth millions of rupees but failed to make the payment.

Surprisingly, police seem to be against the exporter because a case was registered at the Arambagh police station, with officers allegedly supporting Javed and pressuring the exporter into accepting a cash settlement. They had even allegedly threatened to tarnish his reputation if he did not comply.

Responding to the exporter’s request, an appeal was made to transfer the investigation to a different authority and conduct a transparent inquiry. Javed is believed to be a blackmailer involved in forgery, along with his associates, in a larger criminal gang.

The city police chief formed an investigation committee headed by South SSP Asad Raza, with the South Investigation-I SP and the Clifton SP as members. The police chief ordered the committee to thoroughly investigate the case and provide a comprehensive report on the conduct of the investigating officers at the Arambagh police station.

Sources indicate that Javed is involved in other criminal activities, including blackmailing people in different areas. The investigation team would also examine cases registered at other police stations and submit a detailed report to the Karachi police chief.