MQM expelled JI from Karachi politics in past, says Khalid Maqbool

Once the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and its students wing Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba expelled the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) from the University of Karachi. In retaliation, the MQM expelled the two from the politics of Karachi.

MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made this remark on Sunday as he addressed a ceremony on the 45th Foundation Day of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO), the student wing of the MQM.

He recalled that the MQM wanted to celebrate the 10th Foundation Day at the University of Karachi and other universities, but it was not allowed to do so. He said the workers of the MQM-P and APMSO should adhere to discipline and follow the rules.

“Those who join the movement but do not adhere to the rules pose the greatest threat to the struggle of the MQM-P and APMSO,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar remarked that the day was the most important day in the history of the MQM-P. Currently, there was confusion in the political leadership of Pakistan about how to deal with the economic and social uncertainty, he added.

He said the youth of the country wanted to become part of a political party representing the middle class. Dr Sattar stated that only the MQM-P could effectively represent the middle-class. “We need to be united, organised, and active in order to restore the honour of our ancestors,” he said. He said the Foundation Day of the APMSO was a day that disrupted the sleep of the rival parties. He called for the youth to play a key role in the organisation of the party. “We are contending with political forces that oppress us through the quota system,” he said.