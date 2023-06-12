Three people wounded in clash at jirga

Three people suffered gunshot wounds during a clash between two groups in the Old Golimar area on Sunday. The Pak Colony police said that according to their initial investigation, a jirga was being held between the two groups over a personal dispute when they started fighting.
Police said that during the clash, unidentified suspects opened fire, resulting in injuries to three people. The causalities were taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.
The wounded men were identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Bakhsh, 23-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, son of Raza Ali, and 35-year-old Aurangzeb, son of Imtiaz. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.
