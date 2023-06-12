Notorious gang behind killings of two cops in Sohrab Goth, say investigators

As the funeral prayers for two cops martyred a day earlier in Sohrab Goth were offered on Sunday at the Police Headquarters Garden, the investigators claimed that a notorious ‘Shola Gang’ involved in armed robberies was behind the firing incident that led to the martyrdom of the two cops.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho and many senior police officers attended the funeral prayers for head constables Rehmat and Abdul Hakeem who were martyred in an encounter with unidentified gunmen near Al-Asif Square in the Sohrab Goth area. A special police contingent saluted the martyrs and laid a wreath on their graves.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the IGP appreciated the courage and bravery of the two cops who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the people. He added that anti-people outlaws were involved in the incident and would be arrested and brought to justice. He assured all sort of cooperation and assistance from the Sindh police to the families of the martyred cops.

IGP Memon asked the police officers attending the funeral to complete all the necessary departmental and legal documents regarding the prevailing privileges and financial assistance to the martyrs’ families as soon as possible.

Quoting the FIR of the incident, police officials said police personnel arrived on Saturday in the Sohrab Goth area after they had received information about the presence of the Shola gang in the area, which targeted them.

According to the investigators, four shells of a 9mm pistol had been seized from the crime scene. The suspects had fired at the police with two weapons and escaped, the investigators said, adding that they were probing the incident from different angles and four teams had been formed to trace and arrest the killers.

They said the Shola Gang was a notorious dacoit gang active in the area and time to time many of its members had been arrested and jailed. The gang consisted of Afghans and locals who committed street crime in different localities of the city, the investigators added.