Smugglers’paradise

Is there any law in this country to counter the menace of smuggled fuel, which is flooding petrol stations across the country, causing huge losses to the government exchequer and damaging vehicle’s engines. Vehicle owners have no idea who to approach to register their complaints about this issue.

This problem has been highlighted time and again in the print and electronic media and yet nothing is being done about it. One might assume that those responsible for countering fuel smuggling are actually working with the smugglers.

Mukaram Khan

Mardan