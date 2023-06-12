Corruption culture

In Sindh, corruption has become so deeply embedded that those who do not indulge in the practice often find themselves being castigated by friends and relatives for not taking advantage of their personal connections. This inversion of morality can be seen in the state of the province when it comes to unemployment, economic development, infrastructure and crime.

The province’s performance in these categories has been utterly woeful as the people charged with solving these problems are busy lining their own pockets. Undoubtedly, Sindh is not alone in facing these problems and if things are to change in this country the ruling elite will have to mend its ways.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi