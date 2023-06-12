Everybody hurts

Men, just like women, have emotions that deserve recognition and understanding. The idea that men are stoic beings unaffected by feelings is a harmful stereotype that perpetuates a culture of emotional suppression and isolation. In reality, men experience a wide range of emotions, including joy, sadness, anger and vulnerability.

By acknowledging and validating men’s emotions, we create a healthier society where individuals feel comfortable expressing themselves authentically. Encouraging emotional intelligence in men fosters stronger relationships, improves mental well-being and dismantles toxic masculinity.

Malaika Sahab

Lahore