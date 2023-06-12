 
close
Monday June 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Everybody hurts

June 12, 2023

Men, just like women, have emotions that deserve recognition and understanding. The idea that men are stoic beings unaffected by feelings is a harmful stereotype that perpetuates a culture of emotional suppression and isolation. In reality, men experience a wide range of emotions, including joy, sadness, anger and vulnerability.

By acknowledging and validating men’s emotions, we create a healthier society where individuals feel comfortable expressing themselves authentically. Encouraging emotional intelligence in men fosters stronger relationships, improves mental well-being and dismantles toxic masculinity.

Malaika Sahab

Lahore