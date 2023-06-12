Support cricket

Being from a country with a rich cricketing history and a passion for the sport, it is disheartening to see that many talented players are not getting the chance to showcase their skills and fulfil their potential. One of the main reasons for this issue is the lack of investment in grassroots cricket. Many young players from underprivileged backgrounds do not have access to proper training facilities or coaching, which makes it difficult for them to develop their skills and compete at a higher level. Additionally, there are limited opportunities for players to participate in domestic tournaments, which means that only a select few get the chance to represent their province or region.

Furthermore, the current state of security in Pakistan has also had a negative impact on cricket. Many international teams have been reluctant to tour the country due to safety concerns, which has resulted in fewer opportunities for Pakistani players to compete against top-level opposition and gain valuable experience. It is crucial that steps are taken to address these issues and provide more opportunities for cricketers in Pakistan.

Hafsa Imran

Lahore