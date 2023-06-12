The defectors from the PTI have wasted no time in joining Jahangir Tareen’s new party, choosing not to stay with their old skipper until the end of the innings after all. The PTI has paid a steep price for the May 9 riots and this has led to a new ‘third option’ in our political landscape. The PTI, arguably, no longer fulfils the requirements for this role.
Will this new party be able to secure the people’s confidence and earn their votes? Taking the popularity of PTI chairman Imran Khan into consideration, this will be a tall task, especially if elections are held soon.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
