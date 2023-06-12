 
Gone for good?

June 12, 2023

This letter refers to the article ‘The other side of politics’ (June 10, 2023) by Hussain H Zaidi. It seems unlikely that Imran Khan will return to politics. Even his first stint in power had not come wholly through a popular vote but was also facilitated by the assistance of powerful sectors, whose door is now closed to Imran Khan due to his conduct.

Having missed such a golden chance through his needless arrogance, and much more, all he can do now is sit somewhere and lick his wounds.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi