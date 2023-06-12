 
close
Monday June 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

New approach

June 12, 2023

Crime has become a huge concern across Sindh. Theft, assault, kidnapping and revenge killings have become daily occurrences. The simple reason behind this crime wave is the inability to implement the law.

The police seem incapable of maintaining law and order. Arguably, a new approach is needed to deal with a new criminal landscape.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad