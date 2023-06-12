This refers to the letter, ‘Time out’ (June 8, 2023) by Anas A Khan. I’m glad that there is a minus-Imran formula underway after the cataclysmic events of May 9. A downsized PTI, both in terms of members and potential to inflict harm on the nation, was the need of the hour. Had Imran Khan and the PTI acted more sensibly after their ouster from power, all these developments would surely have been averted. A downsized PTI may even lead to the holding of national and provincial elections sooner rather than later, unless something unexpected happens. In the meantime, Imran Khan should learn, study and indulge in some moral philosophy. I would advise him to resume his politics in a softer, more moderate and reconcilable tone, once he completes his stint in the political wilderness.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
Trees are essential for our environment and our own safety and well-being. However, in the town of Wahi Pandi trees...
Is there any law in this country to counter the menace of smuggled fuel, which is flooding petrol stations across the...
In Sindh, corruption has become so deeply embedded that those who do not indulge in the practice often find themselves...
Men, just like women, have emotions that deserve recognition and understanding. The idea that men are stoic beings...
The present government is fighting tooth and nail to save the economy from 75 years of bad decisions. The IMF deal was...
Being from a country with a rich cricketing history and a passion for the sport, it is disheartening to see that many...