The battle continues

Karachi recently confirmed its first detection of the wild poliovirus in 2023 via an environmental sample taken from the Gadap Town area. This is the first positive sample detected in the city since August of last year and health authorities are adamant that the prompt detection of the virus shows that the country is maintaining the highest standards of polio surveillance and remains committed to eradicating the virus wherever it is found. However, despite the efforts of the state to eliminate the virus from Pakistan, we remain one of just two countries, along with neighbour Afghanistan, where the polio virus is endemic.

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme website, the country has recorded just one case of the virus in 2023 but recorded 20 cases last year, all from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has struggled to immunize its residents against the virus. Karachi is considered as a reservoir for the poliovirus due to the large numbers of people that travel between the business capital and the rest of the country. Hence, diseases that affect other areas of the country are likely to pop up in Karachi as well and the city is categorized as a high-risk area for transmission of the wild poliovirus. Furthermore, Karachi has struggled to cope with its rapidly growing population and its infrastructure is woefully inadequate. The lack of proper sanitation in particular, aids the transmission of polio and numerous other illnesses.

That being said, it is not as though Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world with inadequate sanitation. The surest way of beating the virus remains vaccinating and immunizing children aged under five, the primary at-risk group when it comes to polio, as per the WHO. Sadly, vaccination efforts in Pakistan have fallen short over the years for a number of reasons, the foremost being decades of virulent anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. This has been particularly devastating for Pakistan and has led to scores of dedicated healthcare workers being murdered for the apparent crime of trying to ensure that every child in this country can lead a healthy life. As a result, in 2021, the WHO and Unicef estimated that polio vaccination coverage in Pakistan was just 83 per cent. However, there are signs that vaccination and efforts to control transmission are bearing fruit, with the number of recorded polio cases having declined significantly in recent years. But as long as the virus remains endemic in Pakistan, it is still too early to call this a success.