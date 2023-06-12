People demand anti-rabies vaccines

MANSEHRA: People from several localities on Sunday criticised the district health officer for the non-availability of anti-rabies vaccine at tehsil headquarters hospitals in Oghi and Darband.

“Cases of snake and dog bites have increased significantly since the weather turned hot, but the victims are compelled to travel to Mansehra as the health facilities in both the neighbouring towns are without anti-rabies vaccine since long,” stated Ilyas Tanoli, a trader leader in Oghi.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said that if the DHO Mansehra didn’t ensure the speedy supply of vaccines at both health facilities, the affected people including children and women bitten by dogs and snakes, would die without treatment.

Tanoli said that locals had also met the DHO and asked him to ensure the supply of the anti-rabies vaccine at both facilities but to no avail. “People, who have been bitten by dogs and snakes have the only option to approach the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra by spending money and wasting five to six hours,” he said.