Ahsan says govt fixed realistic targets for economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the government has fixed realistic targets besides formulating long terms policies to bring economic stability in the country.

Talking to a private TV channel he said the government has initiated measures to widen the tax net and stem leakages in tax collection instead of imposing new taxation in the budget.

He said the government has enhanced Balochistan’s share in Public Sector Development Programme.

The minister said the PSDP has mainly been aligned with the development framework of five Es ie exports, equity, empowerment, environment and energy as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

He said 60 percent share of the total PSDP in the new budget has been earmarked for ongoing schemes while 40 percent for the financing of new schemes.