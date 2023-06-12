PMLN to contest election from its own platform: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif said that whoever has a role in the events of May 9 and 10 should be punished. He said the PMLN was not in favour of banning any political party or any political leader but those who had committed terrorism will not be spared.

While addressing a press conference at party’s Model Town office on Sunday, Javed Latif said that he was concerned that the elections should be held on time.

“We demand that everyone should be given a level playing field for the elections,” he maintained.

He further said that if Pakistan was to be stabilised, then the nation must be told the complete truth, at this time there was a need to unite the nation, the nation wanted to know what was the definition of a terrorist and a politician.

All the characters in the events of May 9 and 10 must be exposed, he demanded and said Nawaz Sharif should be brought in while showing mercy to Pakistan, we have no deal with anyone, the deal was always with the people, PMLN will contest the election from its own platform.

The federal minister said that the judiciary should listen to the voice of Arshad Sharif’s mother, murder was murder, a murderer was a murderer, the crime was the same for all, and whoever was guilty should be punished.