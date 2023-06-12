Nawaz to return home before polls: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) KP chapter, Amir Muqam on Sunday said general elections would be held in October and the party supremo leader Nawaz Sharif will return home before the polls. He was talking to journalists here at the headquarters of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Sunday wherein he presided over a meeting on the restoration of the power supply system on an emergency basis after the destruction of the power transmission system due to heavy rains in KP.

Amir Muqam was briefed by the management of both PESCO and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) on the losses inflicted on the power transmission system in the province.

The PM’s aide said that the people have now acknowledged that the solution to all problems and that of Imran Khan rested with only Nawaz Sharif and PMLN.

Amir Muqam said that rehabilitation work on the restoration of the rain-affected power supply system was in full swing.

He said out of the total 364 damaged feeders, 300 have been rehabilitated, while rehabilitation work on two damaged grid stations of the TESCO continued.

The PML leader told the media that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif himself was monitoring the rehabilitation operation. He said that the federal government had announced a compensation package of Rs1 million for heirs of each person who died in the rainstorm while the critically and minor injured will get Rs3,00,000/- and Rs50,000/-, respectively.

He said a survey for conducting assessment of losses was underway.