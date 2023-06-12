‘No steps proposed in budget to uplift industry’

KARACHI: Patron Chief of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association Chaudhry Salamat Ali on Sunday said that

no steps have been pr posed in the budget 2023-2024 for the uplift of the industry.

He said nether it was disclosed in the budget that what steps would be taken to provide industry the gas and electricity on the competitive rates and not was any way out given to increase exports.

He said that expanding tax net to increase tax revenue is a good step but imposing new taxes on those who are already paying taxes will not generate more revenues rather it will discourage the taxpayers who would look for ways to evade taxes.

He further said that the government, instead of encouraging the black economy, should bring it into the tax net so that the country’s economic crises could be mitigated.

He said the government has the data of those performing Haj, Umra and purchasing expensive vehicles and through this, the it can be ascertained who is not paying taxes despite hefty expenditures and living luxurious life.

Chaudhry Salamat said the government should ask such people about their sources of income and include them into the tax net so that the country’s economic problems could be brought to an end.