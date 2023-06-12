Man found dead in open drain

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was found dead in an open drain in Rana Town on Sunday.

Some passersby spotted the body floating in the drain and informed the police.

It was yet to be ascertained whether the man had accidentally fallen in the drain or thrown after being killed. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Two found dead: Two senior citizens were found dead in different parts of the city on Sunday. A 60-year-old man was found dead on the footpath near Scheme Morre Chowk, Nawankot while a 65 year old man was found dead on the side of the Multan Road, Sundar.

Police said that the old man identified as M Ishaq, a resident of Abdul Hakeem, had apparently died of cardiac seizure. The Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Road accidents: Punjab Emergency Services Department (PESD) responded to 1,220 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,284 were injured. Out of these, 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 611 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.