Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was prevailed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” lies near latitude 18.1°N & longitude 67.5°E at a distance of about 760 km south of Karachi.

The system was likely to keep tracking further in north-northeast direction during next 24 hours.

The tropical cyclone was likely to recurve on June 14 and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujrat coast.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central and south parts. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 38.3°C and minimum was 23.3°C.