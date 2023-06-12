Furniture industry production rose by 48pc in nine months of FY23

ISLAMABAD: The performance of furniture industry in the first nine months (from July 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) of financial year remained quite good.

This development was revealed by head of the team of Chief Economic Adviser of Government of Pakistan Dr Imtiaz Ahmad. He said that 12.47 percent increase was recorded in the production of leather industry. During this period, 48.26 percent increase in production of furniture industry was recorded. Also, 31.68 percent increase in garments industry and 34.82 percent in football industry production was recorded.

He said that the increase in production of important minerals was also recorded during July-March 2023. The production of coal rose to 17.6 percent, 10.6 percent limestone, 12.04 percent in production of Khewra rock salt, while 15.4 percent increase was recorded in production of other minerals.

A decrease of 9.3 percent in natural gas production, 10.2 pc in raw oil, 12.2 pc in bromide and 51.6 percent in iron ore was recorded in the first 9 months of financial year 2023. The growth rate of manufacturing remained at 3.91 percent, which was recorded 10.86 percent last year.

Decrease of 8.1 percent was recorded in the production of large industries from July to March 2023.