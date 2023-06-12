 
Monday June 12, 2023
Zardari off to Dubai for checkup of his eyes

Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Dubai for a few days for medical examination

By Asim Yasin
June 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari left for Dubai on Sunday for a medical checkup.

According to PPP sources, Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Dubai for a few days for medical examination related to his eyes and will then return to the country.