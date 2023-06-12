Judicial commission to hold session over SC nominations

The SC building. The SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan is set to hold a significant session on June 14th at the majestic Supreme Court building in Islamabad, where deliberations would be held on nominations for the Supreme Court, with Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali in the spotlight.

According to sources, Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali, a distinguished legal luminary, finds herself among the top contenders for a prestigious position in the Supreme Court. The commission will also discuss the nominations of Justice Qaisar Rashid and Justice Rooh-ul-Amin, both former justices of the Peshawar High Court, for consultation. The previous session witnessed an engaging discourse, as six out of the nine commission members called for expeditious appointments to fill two vacant seats in the esteemed Supreme Court.

The sources revealed that the highly-regarded name of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has been unanimously withdrawn from consideration. In his place, a consensus has been reached to propose Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali as a candidate for the esteemed judicial institution. The final verdict on her appointment is eagerly anticipated and will be unveiled during the momentous gathering.

However, Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s recent nomination of two additional candidates has added a captivating twist to the proceedings. The inclusion of these names has sparked intrigue and raised eyebrows within the commission, fostering an atmosphere of anticipation and curiosity. Should Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali’s nomination successfully pass through the commission, it would mark a historic milestone, as she would become the first female judge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to grace the distinguished corridors of the Supreme Court. Her appointment would not only be a moment of pride for the province but would also reinforce the growing representation of women in Pakistan’s apex court. Prior to this, Justice Ayesha Malik made history as the first female judge to don the prestigious robes of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, paving the way for future trailblazers. The nation eagerly awaits the commission’s decision, as it holds the potential to shape the course of the judicial landscape and the quest for gender equality within the esteemed corridors of justice.