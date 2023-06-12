Sensitive buildings, red zone: Islamabad police to recruit military veterans

The picture shows Islamabad police personnel in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to recruit retired soldiers in different fields of the law enforcement agency, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to the sources, about 200 military veterans will be hired by the Islamabad police initially.

The educational qualification for recruitment will be matriculation while the age limit is set till 42 years, said the sources, adding that a character certificate, national identity card (NIC) and educational credentials are mandatory for the recruitment.

They added that the retired soldiers will be deployed at sensitive buildings and red zone for security purposes.

A day earlier, the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army troops a month after they were deployed in a bid to deal with the law and order situation following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

On May 10, the military was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad to maintain the deteriorating law and order situation after protests erupted countrywide.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.