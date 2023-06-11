Fazal Town’s waterless ordeal

Rawalpindi : The last few years have seen water provision in Rawalpindi rise to the top of the news agenda like never before. City life has its strains, predicament, shocks, and tight spots, some more thrilling than others. It is a sad fact of Pindiites’ life that they must worry about the scarcity of something as essential as water.

“I am sitting drinking a cup of tea my mother made at home with bottled water. Why bottled water? We currently have unsafe drinking water and use boiled water in effect,” says Mohsin Reza.

“The entire houses in my street enjoy that uniqueness. By keeping a bucket of water handy, I manually fill the washroom tank whenever it needs flushing. I appreciate the fact that I can flush a bathroom in this old-fashioned manner. I am pretty sure old-style open washrooms will eventually come back into vogue, and then I will be ahead of the trend,” says Shafeeq Naqvi.

“Not to talk of Wasa water supply there is no access to even safe drinking water for us. I do not wash clothes so often. I went almost the entire two-plus weeks without doing any laundry when normally I would probably have done at least a couple of loads,” says Nadeem Hussain. “My unwashed clothes still look fine. Laundering clothes less often not only saves water and energy but also makes clothing last longer. However, once I have lived without running water, it made me realize that functionality and not fashion is the important thing,” adds Taqi, brother of Nadeem.

“I do not need as much water in the kitchen as I initially thought. Without a flowing tap at the ready, I found that I could easily cut down on the amount of water I normally use and waste in the kitchen,” says Sameen Zaidi. “I have eggs boiled in about half the amount of water I typically use, and the still steaming water I use to clean the wash basin. The rest of the sweltering water I pour directly into a dishpan to scrub and rinse up the dishes from dinner the night before,” says Noreen Alvi.

“Even washing the kitchen floor with a small bucket of water and a handheld sponge rather than a mop saved me at least a couple of gallons. The Wasa people have been kind in every summer season. They almost stop water supply to help city residents avoid the sin of wasting this precious resource,” adds Noreen. Shabana Batool says, “My cousin told me that when she settled here, the water table was at around one-third of the depth of today, depleted by rampant development in the area. I feel an acute shortage of water could distress Pindiites badly. When the Wasa long-term plan to deal with the problem will appear.”