Online IT degree programme for youth

Islamabad:The largest educational group of western Japan, Kake Educational Institution, Okayama has announced first of its kind a digital or online university for Pakistani youth and students in Information Technology, said by General Director Fumitsugu Otsuki in Okayama Japan.

The general director told that Okayama University of Science prefecture is an organisation for higher education that allows students to study online residing anywhere in the world and initially we have set target of 50 to 100 students from Pakistan, in case if more students wish to apply we will enhance the ratio of accepting Pakistani students in future, says a press release.

This degree programme will enable Pakistani students who wish to settle themselves in Japan upon completion of this qualifications. In the beginning there is only one programme in the field of Information Technology, subsequently more disciplines and other academic branches will be added. He said that after signing the MoC by Japan and Pakistan in 2019, Japanese language has become increasingly important in Pakistan thus the online degree program designed by KEI Okayama Japan will play a vital role for Pakistani youth and students who wish to achieve Japanese formal education and make Japan their dream destination. Kake Educational Institution was established in 1964 in Okayama Japan, has been actively involved in an international exchange with educational institutions around the world for more than 45 years.

Kake Educational Institution Japan has put special emphasis on cultural exchanges with Pakistan, has offered admissions to Pakistani students since 2013, till today more than 240 students had completed their studies in Kake group of universities in Japan and six Pakistani young students have participated in an international speech contest held in Japan with the fully funded trip, said Ch Hamid Latif Advocate Director for Kake Pakistan country office situated in Rawalpindi. The General Director F Otsuki told that our university will support the Pakistani students in learning the Japanese language free of cost in order to get enroll themselves in this degree program, Intensive Japanese language classes will enable students to build the fluency needed to comprehend classes up to the level of JLPT level 3, the intensive Japanese classes are held at our satellite campus all over the world.