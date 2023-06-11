Police promotion examinations held

Islamabad : Examination of promotion List B-1 was held at Police Line Headquarters, a police spokesman said Saturday.
An examination board consisting of principal Capital Police College and other officers under the chairmanship of SSP Law and Order Gulfam Nasir conducted the examination. A security program was issued and foolproof security arrangements were made on the inside and outside sides of the ground.
All the candidates were given a good environment arrangement for their seating. SSP Law and Order encouraged all the candidates before the commencement of the examination and addressed them and said that any kind of support material, mobile phone etc., should be handed over to the administration immediately if any later. If such a thing comes to notice, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned. A regular board has been constituted for the examination under the supervision of CPO Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, who will conduct all matters related to the examination while maintaining transparency.
