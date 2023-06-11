Heat stroke – a life-threatening condition has significantly high mortality rate

Islamabad : Extreme hot weather is persisting in most parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi that has increased the chances of incidences of serious heat-related threats like heat stroke which is termed as one of the severe form of heat-related illnesses with mortality rate ranging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

Heatstroke is defined as a condition having the body temperature higher than 40.6 degree Celsius (105.1 degree Fahrenheit) due to environmental heat exposure. Many health experts believe that the chances of incidence of heat stroke is rare in the humid weather conditions, in monsoon but the existing weather conditions pose a real threat of the illness.

Experts say that at the time, the chances of incidences of heat stroke are high in the regions having severe heat spells and it is time to create awareness among the public on how to avoid it.

Heat stroke occurs when the heat gain exceeds heat loss and the body temperature rises. Classic heat stroke occurs in individuals who lack the capacity to modulate the environment such as infants, elderly individuals and individuals who are chronically ill. They need extra care and they must avoid exposure to heat to avoid the illness.

Experts say that heat stroke can be avoided by adopting simple preventive measures though in cases of delay in treatment, its mortality rate can be as high as 80 per cent. Early diagnosis and cooling may reduce the chances of mortality. The heat stroke has two forms, one exertional heat stroke (EHS) generally occurs in young individuals who engage in strenuous physical activity for a prolonged period of time in a hot environment and the other classic non-exertional heat stroke (NEHS) that more commonly affects sedentary elderly individuals, persons who are chronically ill, and very young persons.

Classic NEHS occurs during environmental heat waves. Both the types of heat stroke are associated with a high morbidity and mortality, especially when the treatment is delayed.

Generally, it has been witnessed that the majority of the patients presented with heat stroke and life-threatening symptoms are labourers who work in outdoors in direct sunlight and are exposed to immense heat. If the body temperature of a person goes up and the body stops sweating, it may be heat stroke and the person should immediately report to the nearest healthcare facility.

Experts say that people working outdoors should take four to six litres of fluids everyday that means 16 to 25 glasses of fluids; water, juices, lemon soda etc. They should also take bath at least once during mid-day to break the continuous cycle of heat in the body. Experts believe that drinking fluids on schedule and not based only on thirst, frequent cooling breaks, and frequent visits to cooler places or frequent baths are very important because even short stays in a cool environment may drastically reduce the chances of incidence of heat stroke.