Over 350 Afghans living illegally in capital rounded up

Islamabad : The Ministry of Interior has decided to launch a crackdown on illegal Afghan nationals involved in terrorism/anti-state events, attacking sensitive installations on 9th May episode and criminal activities, the Ministry of Interior sources said.

The law enforcement agencies have rounded up over 350 Afghan nationals living illegally in different areas of the federal capital, the police sources maintained.

“According to intelligence agencies, over 23,000 Afghan people are illegally living in and around Islamabad,” the ministry sources said, adding that the intelligence agencies were compiling details about the Afghan national unlawfully living in Islamabad and its surroundings with their activities. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir when contacted by this correspondent to obtain his version, confirmed the report, saying that the Islamabad police have not launched the operation specifically against the Afghan nationals, but every foreigner living illegally in Islamabad, would be rounded up. “Foreigners belonging to African countries have found involved in drug smuggling and other criminal activities,” the IGP said, adding that the Ministry of Interior has decided to deport the foreigners living unlawfully, immediately after they would be hunted down.

The Interior Ministry sources maintained that refugee camps were set up, especially for Afghan nationals on the outskirts of the federal capital but proved useless. But Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Meman, when contacted to get his version, straightaway defied that any camp was established in Islamabad by the government for Afghan nationals. The police sources said that Afghan nationals living illegally in Pakistan, were found involved in damaging government properties as well as military installations at different cities of the country.

In view of the involvement of some Afghan nationals in May 9 riots, police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Islamabad have rounded up over 300 Afghans living in different parts of the federal capital in the last few days in a crackdown ordered by the interior ministry, the sources added.

“Slum area illegally developed in sensitive locations around the capital would be searched to round up Afghan nationals unlawfully settled in the mud outposts to shift them back to their countries,” the interior ministry sources maintained and added that thousands to Afghan people were living in and around sectors H-12, G-12, Golra, Imam Bari, Noorpur Shahan, Bahara Kahu, Tarnol, Nelore, Sihala, Shah Allah Ditta and other sensitive localities, found involved in street crimes, kidnapping for ransom, armed robberies, mobile snatching, insurgent and engrossed in terrorism and anti-Pakistan activities. “The Afghan having legal status, are allowed to live and move freely,” the sources maintained.

Sources in the police said that cases against Afghan nationals had been registered under the Foreign Act. Moreover, they disclosed, audit of all Afghan settlements in the federal capital had begun and the report would be submitted to the interior ministry. They explained that the LEAs had even approached the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in order to know the exact number of Afghans living in different parts of the country. “The details of the Afghan nationals with their legal status will

be completed and shared with the concerned quarters of the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further course of action,” the sources concluded.